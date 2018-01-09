August Access enlists Deliv for in-home delivery service expansion

Smart lock maker August Home announced Tuesday an expansion of its in-home delivery platform that will enable retailers to provide secure delivery by placing packages and groceries inside customers' homes and garages.

August announced at CES 2018 it will utilize a partnership with Deliv, a logistics and same day delivery company partnered with 4,000 businesses, to handle its fulfillment solutions. Deliv operates in 1,400 cities, and will give August a better chance of taking on Amazon's in-home delivery service plotted for national expansion.

August wants to utilize its line of smart home products to make you more comfortable with in-home delivery. The Access platform works with August's line of smart locks, as well as locks from Emtek and Yale, which August's parent company also owns.

August said Access customers will be able to select in-home delivery after a transaction with a participating retailer or business is completed. If the customer authorizes an in-home delivery, August will generate a one-time passcode. The Deliv delivery specialist will arrive to the door, ring the doorbell, and if no answers will use the one-time passcode to unlock the door and drop off the package.

August touts that with Access and its smart home products, customers can watch the delivery take place in real-time through the August app or view a recording. When the Deliv delivery arrives, customers will also receive a notification through the August app.

"In-home delivery provides an exciting new paradigm for shoppers, freeing up time while goods and groceries are safely and securely delivered inside the home," Jason Johnson, CEO of August Home, said in a statement. "...With Deliv, we are making August Access available to any retailer to offer their customers the option of secure in-home delivery."

In September, August Home and Deliv began a partnership with Walmart to test delivering online grocery orders to a customer's refrigerator.

Macy's, Best Buy, Plated, Giant Eagle, Bloomingdale's, PetSmart and others are currently partners with Deliv, and will not see their checkout process change, the duo said.

It's not clear which companies will be part of August Access initial rollout. The August Access website says it's seeking retailers interested in offering the platform to customers, but doesn't detail a specific launch. We have reached out to August Home to learn more.