Autodesk backs Israeli IoT startup Jumper.io

Autodesk's Forge Fund is backing Israel-based IoT startup Jumper.io. Financial details of the investment were not disclosed, but Autodesk did say that it's part of a seed round of funding.

Jumper's software offers IoT developers a way to test how embedded software will perform prior to building physical prototypes. Its platform also helps product manufacturers reduce R&D time by speeding up the production of prototype iterations.

Following this investment, Jumper plans to utilize the Autodesk Forge Platform, including its cloud services, APIs and SDKs, as part of its device virtualization platform.

In a tech-industry twist, the investment brings Jumper founder Jonathan Serouss back into the Autodesk ecosystem, as his previous company was acquired by Autodesk in 2009.

"I am thrilled to be part of Autodesk's growing ecosystem and excited for our company's continued collaboration," said Seroussi. "This investment will allow us to focus on our mission of enabling companies to create, test and bring to market smart, connected products and systems."

Autodesk first launched the Forge Platform-as-a-Service offering in 2015 in an effort to attract developers who could build applications and services using Autodesk's APIs and SDKs. Since its inception, Autodesk says the Forge program has attracted developers across the architecture, engineering, construction and manufacturing industries, as well as emerging areas such as AR, additive manufacturing, and IoT.

Autodesk then launched the $100 million Forge Fund to grow the developer base even further and advance "the future of how things are designed, made, and used."