Autodesk teams with Esri to integrate BIM, GIS tech

Autodesk has inked a partnership with Esri, a mapping data and spatial analytics player, that aims to bridge BIM and GIS mapping technologies.

Specifically, the companies will integrate their respective technologies to joint customers the ability to synthesize information from both BIM and GIS software.

Esri's GIS (geographic information systems) software is used by the likes of oil companies, city planners and real estate developers for digital mapping and analysis services, while Autodesk's BIM software is used for architecture and construction design.

According to Autodesk, the integration of BIM and GIS technologies will improve project design capabilities and reduce risk via improved end-to-end flow of materials, resource availability and scheduling during construction.

More broadly, Autodesk and Esri are taking aim at the burgeoning smart city space -- along with the estimated $3.3 trillion spent on public infrastructure each year -- with products that can streamline the transportation and infrastructure building lifecycle.

"Partnering with Esri is intended to combine the power of BIM and GIS mapping which will enable our shared customers to build anything, anywhere," said Andrew Anagnost, CEO, Autodesk. "Our goals are to provide industry and city planners the ability to design in the context of the real world. This will allow communities to build more connected, resilient cities, and infrastructure with a focused eye on sustainability."

The Esri partnership caps off a series of announcements this week surrounding Autodesk's BIM platform. The company previously unveiled a upgraded version of its BIM 360 cloud service, as well as participation in a $12 million Series A round for Assemble Systems, a startup focused on the BIM and construction data management space. It's Autodesk's fourth investment in a construction technology company in the last five months.

