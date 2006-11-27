Avaya is a global provider of business communications applications, systems and services focused on serving the needs of businesses of all sizes.

The company designs, builds, deploys and manages networks for more than 1 million businesses worldwide, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500 companies. In Asia-Pacific, Avaya's clients include Pizza Hut, LG Home Shopping Korea, Australian National University, Allianz, MBF Call Center, and Sun Microsystems Korea.

Avaya focuses on key growth areas such as Internet Protocol telephony, wireless data communication, and speech recognition technology. According to Synergy Research Group, Avaya is world's No.1 in IP telephony. To ensure Avaya's ongoing alignment with enterprise customers' needs, it has reorganized its business segments into Avaya Global Services and Global Communications Solutions.

Avaya Global Services has 9,000 services experts worldwide, supported by 24 network operations centers and 13 technical support centers. Working with 2,500 certified partners worldwide, the company employs about 20,000 people, including 2,500 research and development professionals.

Avaya ranks among ZDNet Asia's Top 10 fastest-growing companies for 2006/07.