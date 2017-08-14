AWS infrastructure is now behind three main streaming media providers

Amazon Web Services is now the infrastructure behind three main streaming media providers: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Hulu. The cloud juggernaut just announced that Hulu, along with credit scoring service FICO, have chosen AWS infrastructure to power key services and applications.

Hulu has leveraged AWS to launch its new, over-the-top (OTT) live TV service. According to Hulu software development VP Rafael Soltanovich, Hulu has placed its stream ingest, repackaging, DVR storage, and origin serving on AWS as a way to avoid building out data centers and speed up the time to market for new services.

"This became our first large scale production deployment to the cloud," Soltanovich said. "All of this is still brand new."

Amazon landed Netflix as a cloud customer in December, and Amazon's own Prime streaming service has obviously relied on AWS since its launch. AWS' cloud infrastructure is also behind media services for BBC, C-SPAN, LIONSGATE, Newsweek, PBS, SoundCloud, Spotify, and Time Inc., among others.

As for FICO, the credit scoring service says it has migrated several core applications, including myFICO.com and its flagship analytics platform, to AWS, and plans to migrate additional applications over the next three years. FICO said it chose AWS for its depth of cloud capabilities, including serverless computing, containers, analytics, and machine learning.

The cloud contract news coincided with an AWS Summit in New York on Monday. The event is mostly educational, but AWS executives seized the opportunity to tout the company's growing customer list and its $16 billion revenue run rate for the trailing 12-month period.

