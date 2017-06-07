AWS makes Greengrass generally available

Amazon Web Services on Wednesday announced the general availability of Greengrass, its internet of things service that allows customers to run AWS compute, messaging, data caching, and sync capabilities on connected devices.

Launched in limited preview at the AWS re:Invent conference in Las Vegas late last year, Greengrass allows customers to program and update IoT devices with AWS Lambda. Developers can add Lambda functions to connected devices from the AWS Management Console, and the code can be executed locally. Devices can also send messages to other devices without connecting back to the cloud.

Greengrass is available now in Amazon's US East (Northern Virginia) and US West (Oregon) regions. It will be available in other regions including APAC, Frankfurt and Sydney in the coming weeks.

AWS also announced more than a dozen partners integrating AWS Greengrass into their platforms for devices that come with AWS Greengrass built-in. The partners include Annapurna, BSquare, Canonical, Digi International, Intel, Lenovo, Mongoose, Qualcomm Technologies, Raspberry Pi, Samsung, Technicolor and Wistron.

At a San Francisco event showcasing Greengrass partners and customers, Intel announced the availability of an IoT enterprise development kit, Greengrass-compatible gateways and a Greengrass-enabled joint reference architecture. Qualcomm, meanwhile, announced a DragonBoard 410c development kit that supports Greengrass.