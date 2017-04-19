AWS opens up Amazon Lex, the AI behind Alexa, to its customers

AWS said it is opening up its Amazon Lex, artificial intelligence service, to all customers so they can build applications.

special feature How to Implement AI and Machine Learning The next wave of IT innovation will be powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. We look at the ways companies can take advantage of it and how to get started. Read More

Amazon Lex is the technology behind Amazon Alexa. Amazon Lex features algorithms that enable applications that can have conversations and process voice and text.

For AWS, opening up Lex to its broad customer base could give it scale. Google, Microsoft and Facebook are all touting their artificial intelligence platforms. Like most technologies, the AI platform that lands the most developers and real-world applications typically wins the day.

Another key item to note about Amazon Lex is that AWS is offering the AI as a managed service. As a result, more enterprises are likely to be able to try Lex and build applications. Companies haven't been able to build and deploy apps with speech recognition and natural language understanding easily and at scale. Should AWS succeed with Lex it could be embedded under the hood of multiple AI apps.

With Amazon Lex, developers can build conversational apps that parse speech or text input. These conversational apps can then be deployed on mobile devices or as bots on services such as Facebook Messenger and Slack.

Among the key points:

AWS reference customers such as Capital One, Freshdesk, Hubspot, Liberty Mutual, Ohio Health, and Vonage building on top of Amazon Lex.

Lex is integrated with AWS Lambda, the cloud provider's serverless managed services.

Connectors from Amazon Lex to SaaS applications from Salesforce, Marketo and QuickBooks are available.

Here are some pricing illustrations for Amazon Lex:

