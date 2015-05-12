​Bank of Queensland restructures without CIO

Bank of Queensland (BOQ) has made the decision to combine its IT, operations, and project office teams, which has resulted in the appointment of Donna Vinci as group executive of enterprise solutions.

Vinci will join BOQ from IAG, where she has been group general manager, group digital, and group chief information officer since 2012.

Vinci will replace current CIO Julie Bale, who has held the position since December 2012. BOQ said Bale will be leaving the bank as a result of the restructure.

BOQ managing director and CEO Jon Sutton said it made sense to combine some of its functions together into one area.

"I'm delighted to welcome Donna to BOQ, especially given her breadth of experience in areas including operations and technology, and her track record of delivering digital disruption and transformative projects for major financial services groups," he said.

Vinci will commence her new role on July 27, 2015.