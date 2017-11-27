Best Buy Cyber Monday plans include $275 iPad mini 4, MacBook Pro deals

If you missed out on Best Buy's Black Friday deal on the iPad mini 4 -- a big $120 discount off its $399 regular price -- the electronics retailer is giving you another chance to snare the deal on Cyber Monday. It's also giving big discounts on Apple's MacBook Pro lineup, as well as providing sales on a number of other laptops and desktops for the upcoming online shopping spree.

While it's not live on the site as of this writing, the $274.99 iPad mini 4 special is being reported by The Verge as returning for Cyber Monday. There will also be deals on the 10.5-inch version of the iPad Pro: $125 off the 64GB and 256GB Wi-Fi models and $150 off the 512GB edition. In comparison, Best Buy's MacBook Pro discounts are available already -- a minimum of $150 and up to $250 off select configurations.

Prefer Windows over Mac? Best Buy will have a great deal on the base Microsoft Surface Pro with Intel Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB solid-state drive, and the Surface Type Cover thrown in for just $629 or $170 less than the price Microsoft is listing without the cover on its own site. It's also matching Microsoft on the Pro with Intel Core i5 and Type Cover bundle, offering it for $899, but it's selling the base Surface Laptop (Core i5/4GB/128GB) for $100 less than Microsoft ($899 vs. $999).

Other notable Windows laptop Cyber Week specials include an HP Envy x360 2-in-1 with Core i5, 12GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, and 15.6-inch touchscreen display for $649.99 ($200 off); a Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 with Core i7, 16GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, Nvidia GeForce 940MX graphics, and 17.3-inch touchscreen for $799.99 ($250 off); and an HP Spectre x360 convertible with Core i7, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 13.3-inch touch display for $949.99, or $400 off. On the other end of the price spectrum, Best Buy is slicing $70 from a 14-inch HP Chromebook with Intel Celeron processor, 4 gigs of RAM, and 16GB of storage, now $179.

Among the significant desktop savings Best Buy is offering are an HP Pavilion with AMD A12 processor, 8GB of RAM, and terabyte hard drive for $359.99 ($190 off) and an HP Envy with Core i7, 16GB of memory, and 1TB hard drive and Intel Optane Memory for $779.99 ($150 off). There are also a pair of Dell desktops for $929.99 apiece ($120 off, respectively): a gaming-friendly Inspiron with AMD Ryzen 7 1700 processor, 16 gigs of RAM, 1TB hard drive, and Radeon RX 580 graphics card, or a Inspiron all-in-one with Core i7, 12GB of RAM, terabyte hard drive, or 23.8-inch touchscreen display.