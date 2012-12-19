Better late than never: UK operators pledge support for BlackBerry 10

All of the major UK mobile phone operators have said they will offer RIM's upcoming BlackBerry 10 smartphones when they are released at the beginning of 2013.

The Three, O2, Vodafone, Orange, T-Mobile and EE brands have all confirmed that they will offer BlackBerry 10-based devices in the start of 2013; some of which will be 4G capable, according to EE.

"EE can confirm that from launch, it will range BlackBerry 10 for consumer and business customers on its super-fast 4G service, as well as on its Orange and T-Mobile UK brands," EE, the amalgam of T-Mobile and Orange in the UK, said in a statement on Wednesday.

While an actual release date for the first highly anticipated BlackBerry 10 devices is yet to be announced, RIM is holding a press conference on the 30 January during which it will officially show off the first of its handsets to use the platform.

RIM has suffered falling market share in the smartphone market, partly because of its lacklustre response to a shift in market trends to touchscreen devices that began several years ago.

More recently, the company has had to deal with an executive restructure that saw former joint chiefs Jim Balsillie and Mike Lazaridis replaced by long-term Siemens veteran Thorsten Heins , and a delay in the release of the new BlackBerry 10 operating system.