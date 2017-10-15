BlackBerry Motion, Microsoft on Android, wireless earbuds (MobileTechRoundup #409)

You will see Google Pixel 2 reviews online this week, but you will have to listen to MobileTechRoundup show #409 to see if either host has one coming.
- BlackBerry Motion debuts: Solid specs for around $450
- Pixel 2 orders ship this week: Watch for reviews soon
- Huawei Mate 10 and other devices to be announced this week
- Have you tried Microsoft Edge on iOS or Android?
- Cortana for iOS / Android has smart home controls
- Kevin wants wireless earbuds for AW3 but AirPods won't do
- Apple killed the 3.5mm headphone jack. But didn't they standardize it to begin with?
- LG V30 retail unit in hand, better battery life than pre-production model
- Matt bought an Amazon Kindle Oasis
Running time: 65 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 79MB)
