BlackBerry Motion, Microsoft on Android, wireless earbuds (MobileTechRoundup #409)

Pixel 2 orders arrive this week, Huawei will be announcing devices tomorrow, a new Kindle was announced and will arrive soon, while the V30 is now available in stores.

You will see Google Pixel 2 reviews online this week, but you will have to listen to MobileTechRoundup show #409 to see if either host has one coming.

  • Thanks to our Patreon supporters!
  • BlackBerry Motion debuts: Solid specs for around $450
  • Pixel 2 orders ship this week: Watch for reviews soon
  • Huawei Mate 10 and other devices to be announced this week
  • Have you tried Microsoft Edge on iOS or Android?
  • Cortana for iOS / Android has smart home controls
  • Kevin wants wireless earbuds for AW3 but AirPods won't do
  • Apple killed the 3.5mm headphone jack. But didn't they standardize it to begin with?
  • LG V30 retail unit in hand, better battery life than pre-production model
  • Matt bought an Amazon Kindle Oasis

Running time: 65 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 79MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

