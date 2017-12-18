Pana-Pacific adds BlackBerry Radar IoT platform to product offerings

BlackBerry Radar Overview

BlackBerry and commercial trucking tech company Pana-Pacific announced a reselling partnership that will help push BlackBerry's Radar IoT logistics platform to more freight and shipping companies.

Released in 2016, Radar is an asset tracking system that aims to give fleet managers an aggregate view of operations in near real-time. It's BlackBerry's chance to use its use its mobile, embedded systems and security expertise to grow in new industries.

The partnership will see Radar being offered to more than 2,800 heavy-duty truck dealerships across North America, giving BlackBerry more exposure for its tech.

BlackBerry claims its trucking tech offers 100 times more data than conventional GPS-based track and trace solutions.

The Radar hardware is a standalone monitor that is installed on the door of a trailer. From there, the device provides near real-time trucking information such as vehicle location, route and mileage, temperature, humidity, door status, and cargo load state, through an online dashboard.

Pana-Pacific's customers will be able to choose between Radar-M for trailers and containers, and Radar-L for flatbeds, classis, containers, heavy machinery and more. Radar pricing for Pana-Pacific customers will be released through the dealer network likely in third week of January 2018, the duo said.

In September, BlackBerry announced a similar deal with Fleet Complete to include BlackBerry Radar as part of its overall IoT solution portfolio for carriers.