Blockchain dominates DisrupTV interviews at World Economic Forum

Video: Why Blockchain ushers in the second generation of the internet

DisrupTV broadcasted live from The World Economic Forum in Davos this week. Vala Afshar and I interviewed 11 thought leaders about tech policy, economic challenges, blockchain, innovation, cultural shifts, and entrepreneurship.

Blockchain dominated technology discussions with use cases for supply chain, commerce, public sector reform, drug discovery, patient care, and finance drawing much attention from interviewees.

Other interviews revolved around changes to US tax law and inequality in the workplace.

Interviews: Jan. 24, 2018

Richie Etwaru, CDO at IQVIA & author of "Blockchain: Trust Companies"

Jayraj Nair, Global Head of IoT and VP at Wipro

David Chou, VP and CIO/CDO at Children's Mercy Kansas City

Saul Kaplan, founder and chief catalyst at Business Innovation Factory.



Interviews: Jan. 23, 2018

Bernt Wahl, executive director of Brain Machine Consortium

Nigel Cameron, Tech/Futures editor of UnHerd and President Emeritus

Joanne Moretti, SVP and chief marketing officer at Jabil and general manager at Radius Innovation and Development

Steven Waterhouse, co-founder of Orchid Labs



Interviews: Jan. 22, 2018

Naveen Rajdev, CMO at Wipro

Annalie Killian, Catalyst and Amplifier and Engagement director at sparks & honey

Nagesh Rao, Eisenhower Fellow and AAAS-Lemelson Invention ambassador advisor

