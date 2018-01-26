Blockchain dominates DisrupTV interviews at World Economic Forum

Blockchain, US tax law, and inequality in the workplace dominated interviews with 11 thought leaders at #WEF18,

DisrupTV broadcasted live from The World Economic Forum in Davos this week. Vala Afshar and I interviewed 11 thought leaders about tech policy, economic challenges, blockchain, innovation, cultural shifts, and entrepreneurship.

Blockchain dominated technology discussions with use cases for supply chain, commerce, public sector reform, drug discovery, patient care, and finance drawing much attention from interviewees.

Other interviews revolved around changes to US tax law and inequality in the workplace.

Interviews: Jan. 24, 2018

  • Richie Etwaru, CDO at IQVIA & author of "Blockchain: Trust Companies"
  • Jayraj Nair, Global Head of IoT and VP at Wipro
  • David Chou, VP and CIO/CDO at Children's Mercy Kansas City
  • Saul Kaplan, founder and chief catalyst at Business Innovation Factory.


Interviews: Jan. 23, 2018

  • Bernt Wahl, executive director of Brain Machine Consortium
  • Nigel Cameron, Tech/Futures editor of UnHerd and President Emeritus
  • Joanne Moretti, SVP and chief marketing officer at Jabil and general manager at Radius Innovation and Development
  • Steven Waterhouse, co-founder of Orchid Labs


Interviews: Jan. 22, 2018

  • Naveen Rajdev, CMO at Wipro
  • Annalie Killian, Catalyst and Amplifier and Engagement director at sparks & honey
  • Nagesh Rao, Eisenhower Fellow and AAAS-Lemelson Invention ambassador advisor

