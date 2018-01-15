Brazil and Switzerland renew R&D agreement

Brazil and Switzerland have renewed their ongoing research and development agreement for another three years.

The joint science and technology committee, in place since 2009 also signed a related agreement between the Brazilian Center for Science and Technology Development and the Swiss National Fund.

The updated agreement between the two countries includes an updated action plan for the initiative and deadlines for the delivery of joint R&D projects by 2020.

Some 47 projects have been financed by Switzerland so far with the input of Brazilian scientists since 2012. In addition, over 200 Brazilian scientists have received scholarships from the Swiss government.

Switzerland is considered the world's most innovative country, according to last year's edition of the Global Innovation Index (GII). Criteria used for the study includes overall investment in presence of global R&D organizations in the country and patent applications.

Brazil, on the other hand, ranked 69th in the overall classification.