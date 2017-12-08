Brazil sees mobile phone sales slowdown in Q3

The Brazilian mobile phone market has seen a slowdown in the third quarter of 2017, according to analyst firm IDC.

Some 12,4 million devices were sold over the period, two percent less than in Q3 2016. Of that figure 11,7 million were smartphones (five percent more than in Q3 2016).

Feature phone sales dropped by half in the third quarter, with 700,000 units sold between July and September.

According to IDC, factors influencing the decline include the fact that consumers saved their cash for Black Friday and Christmas purchases.

Despite the drop in sales, revenue has increased by 18 percent, due to changes in consumer behavior. The IDC research suggests that Brazilian consumers are increasingly seeking devices with more functionality, so the average ticket in Q3 went from 994 reais ($303) to 1118 reais ($341).

For example, devices with 32GB RAM represented 10,6 percent of all smartphones sold in 2016. Over the first three quarters of 2017, such phones already represent 33 percent of all smartphone sales.

Some 52,1 million mobile phones are due to be sold in Brazil during 2017, according to IDC, 6 percent up on 2016 sales figures.