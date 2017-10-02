Brazilian companies cry out for coders

Roles related to programming and software development are in high demand in Brazil as local organizations continue to drive their digital transformation agendas.

Professionals with PHP, Java and front-end expertise are among the most sought-after, according to research by job search engine Indeed based on job openings, time taken to fill the vacancies and average salaries.

Other roles that are in high demand in the local job marketplace - but take longer than two months to fill - include software engineer, full stack developer and software architect.

Read this In-demand big data skills: a mix of old and new Enterprises have to decide whether to look at hiring new talent for big data or infusing existing data management talent with new skills. Read More

"As all companies become digital, demand for professionals with high-level technical skills is increasing much faster than the availability of skilled labor," says Indeed's country manager in Brazil, João Luis Olivério.

According to Olivério, the situation results is rapid growth in unfilled vacancies and more negotiating power in terms of salaries for those who can fill these roles.

The average annual salary in Brazil for .net and Java developers, as well as professionals focusing on mobile programming languages sits at around 38,000 reais ($12,297), the Indeed research says.

A recovery of IT investments in Brazil this year has been predicted, after the slowdown seen in the last couple of years. Driven largely by digital efforts, growth is expected to reach 6.7 percent, according to a separate study published by the Brazilian Association of Software Companies (ABES) in partnership with analyst house IDC.

If the predicted post-recession uplift in technology investments by local organizations becomes a reality, the Brazilian IT market will have achieved twice the growth rate forecast for the global market.