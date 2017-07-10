Brazilian government defines IoT priorities

The Brazilian government has defined priority areas for the application of Internet of Things (IoT) as public policies for the technologies take shape.

Smart cities, health and agriculture will be the main target areas for directing initiatives and official guidelines, according to the conclusions of phase two of a technical study aimed at creating a national IoT plan.

In addition to the three main areas, specific segments of base industries (oil & gas and mining) and manufacturing (textiles and automotive) were chosen as priorities due of their relevance to the Brazilian economy and development in terms of innovation.

To define the priorities, the study used criteria such as supply, demand and development capacity of each segment. In addition, international case studies, public consultations, events with field experts, governance forums and digital surveys were all taken into account by the study's steering committee.

In parallel, horizontal priorities were defined, which cover all the selected segments, such as human capital to serve the initiatives, financing and the connectivity infrastructure available to carry out projects, as well as regulatory aspects, data privacy and security.

The IoT study is funded by Brazil's National Development Bank (BNDES) and is being carried out by a consortium led by consulting firm McKinsey.

According to the country's government, it aims to accelerate the development of IoT "as an instrument of sustainable development of Brazilian society, increasing the competitiveness of the economy, strengthening national productivity and promoting the improvement of quality of life."

The third and final phase of the technical study is expected to end in September, where challenges will be mapped and action plans will be defined.