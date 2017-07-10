Brazilian government defines IoT priorities

Smart cities, health and agriculture will be target areas as the country develops its national policies for the technologies.

By for Brazil Tech | | Topic: Internet of Things

The Brazilian government has defined priority areas for the application of Internet of Things (IoT) as public policies for the technologies take shape.

Smart cities, health and agriculture will be the main target areas for directing initiatives and official guidelines, according to the conclusions of phase two of a technical study aimed at creating a national IoT plan.

In addition to the three main areas, specific segments of base industries (oil & gas and mining) and manufacturing (textiles and automotive) were chosen as priorities due of their relevance to the Brazilian economy and development in terms of innovation.

​IoT, mobile, smart cities: The forces driving Middle East IT spend beyond oil

Although the petroleum industry has traditionally sucked up most Middle East government IT spend, the latest Gartner figures suggest a shift into new areas.

To define the priorities, the study used criteria such as supply, demand and development capacity of each segment. In addition, international case studies, public consultations, events with field experts, governance forums and digital surveys were all taken into account by the study's steering committee.

In parallel, horizontal priorities were defined, which cover all the selected segments, such as human capital to serve the initiatives, financing and the connectivity infrastructure available to carry out projects, as well as regulatory aspects, data privacy and security.

The IoT study is funded by Brazil's National Development Bank (BNDES) and is being carried out by a consortium led by consulting firm McKinsey.

According to the country's government, it aims to accelerate the development of IoT "as an instrument of sustainable development of Brazilian society, increasing the competitiveness of the economy, strengthening national productivity and promoting the improvement of quality of life."

The third and final phase of the technical study is expected to end in September, where challenges will be mapped and action plans will be defined.

Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All