​Brazilian government launches national IoT strategy

The Brazilian government has launched a national strategy detailing the policies and action plan for the deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies in the country.

The four core verticals are Smart Cities, Healthcare, Agribusiness and Manufacturing. The plan foresees that these policies will be implemented between 2018 and 2022.

Titled "Internet of Things: an Action Plan for Brazil", the strategy launch at the Futurecom conference in São Paulo last week was preceded by a study, funded by Brazil's National Development Bank (BNDES) and carried out by a consortium led by consulting firm McKinsey.

The study identified the priority verticals to be the focus of initial services focused on the population's quality of life and sustainable development through technology.

Aimed at modernizing the provision of public and private services, developing skills and entrepreneurship, as well as fostering innovation, the national IoT plan hopes to place Brazil in the forefront of IoT in the coming years.

According to a report by Accenture from last year, Brazil faces significant challenges in terms of its ability to generate economic impact from technologies based on the IoT environment.