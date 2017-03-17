Brazilian outsourcer Stefanini appoints new US head

Brazilian outsourcing firm Stefanini IT Solutions has appointed a new chief executive for its operations in North America and Asia-Pacific.

Former IBM head for global technology services Spencer Gracias will be leading the business for both regions, after joining the company as vice president in July 2016.

Based at the firm's Detroit offices, Gracias replaces Antonio Moreira, who had been leading Stefanini's US presence since its launch in 2001.

Brazil's largest technology outsourcing firm, Stefanini has also announced that it will ramp up investment in the North America and APAC regions as part of its plans to achieve 25 percent growth in both regions by 2020.

The global chief executive and founder of the Brazilian firm, Marco Stefanini, has been often quoted that his firm intends to considerably expand outside Brazil within the next five years.

In order to support that internationalisation process, the company has acquired Southfield-based TechTeam, a provider of information technology outsourcing and business process outsourcing services, in 2010 - and Stefanini has hinted that more acquisitions may be in the horizon.

The Brazilian outsourcing company employs about 2,500 staff across the United States out of a total of 21,000 employees globally. It has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Houston, Philadelphia, Richmond and Davenport.