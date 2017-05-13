Build a VR headset from an iPhone or Android smartphone for only $7

Many are claiming that Virtual Reality (VR) headsets are going to be the next big thing. Here's how to get a taste of that technology for only $7. And the great thing is that this will work with pretty much any smartphone, Android or iPhone!
All you need is a Google Cardboard Viewer kit, such as the Knox Labs V2. This is made of cardboard but don't let that fool you - it's a high-quality DIY kit that comes with 37mm high-quality, precision moulded aspherical lenses
The Knox V2 is Google Cardboard certified, and compatible with thousands of VR apps available for both iOS and Android platforms. It supports devices up to 6-inch screen size, and best of all, it costs only $10.
You just fold the cardboard, download some apps, pop in your smartphone into the viewer you've just created, and you're ready to start experiencing VR!
If you'd rather something a little smarter-looking, then Knox Labs make a range of viewers.
If you want to be even more frugal, you can do this yourself for free (instructions here -- scroll to the bottom of the page). All you'll need is some cardboard (duh!), magnets, lenses, some velcro and such, but to be honest sourcing all that will probably cost you $10 unless you have a well-stocked workshop.
Quick and simple to build, but a very good way to get into VR without spending a small fortune.
This is also a great use for any old smartphone you might have laying around gathering dust. It's also a great project for parents to do with their children on a rainy day.
