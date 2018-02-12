'By making everything secure, they ensure that nothing is secure' and other member comments regarding security issues

Ransomware, malware, security breaches oh my! It seems every time you turn around there is a new cyber threat, phishing scam or data breach. Just this past week, ZDNet has reported on more than a dozen different security issues such as: Phishing trick steals your email, ADB.Miner worm is rapidly spreading across Android devices, and Hackers stole more Equifax private data than first revealed just to name a few.

Many of you had a lot to say about this subject. Some had thoughtful comments, while others made you double blink. Let's take a look at ZDNet's Community Managers top picks.

ZDNet's Community Manager's Top Picks

Zack Whittaker (Read more)

Starting in Chrome 68 -- scheduled for July -- all sites and pages without encryption will be flagged by Chrome.

ZDNet member kouzen:

By making everything secure, they ensure that nothing is secure.

ZDNet member Order_66:

This benefits the user because there are no cons, only pros. The user doesn't have to lift a finger to change or do anything at all but regardless of whatever theoretically perceived hacking is out there, the user is still more safe.

ZDNet member cdgoldin:

This is more inconvenience for the user under the guise of enhanced security. Those websites that need to be secure already use HTTPS. Those that don't, don't. And a hacker can access either with equal ease.



Danny Palmer (Read more)

A new ransomware-as-service scheme offers tools and tutorials for getting started with GandCrab, in return for a cut of the profits -- and a promise not to attack Russia.

ZDNet member Kyoto Kid:

...these "arms dealers" for cyberterrorists need to be put out of business, permanently.





Zack Whittaker (Read more)

Prosecutors said the case is "one of the largest cyber fraud enterprise prosecutions ever undertaken" by the Justice Department.