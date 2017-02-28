C3 IoT updates platform, adds AI, machine learning tools, more AWS integration

C3 IoT updated its Internet of things platform with more machine learning and artificial intelligence technology, integrated more with Amazon Web Services and has more than 100 million sensors and devices under management.

special feature Harnessing IoT in the Enterprise The tech revolution is spreading to every corner of the earth with the Internet of Things, and it's enabling data analytics and automation in ways never before imagined in business. Read More

Version 7 of C3 IoT's platform will help the company expand into new verticals. As noted previously, C3 IoT initially gained traction with utilities and then moved into new verticals. Houman Behzadi, chief product officer at C3 IoT, said the company is actively working on implementations at oil & gas, health care and financial services companies.

C3 IoT, AWS tighten Internet of things, cloud integration | C3 IoT raises $70 million led by TPG | Tom Siebel's C3 IoT looks to expand, slay giants | C3 IoT lands U.S. Department of State, utility ENGIE as customers

The other core theme for the new C3 IoT release is that it is using its platform to bring data scientists and application developers together. "Application developers can now work on the same platform as the data scientists with the same framework, classifier data and platform and put in an app," said Behzadi. "We're unifying how data science and developers interact."

That move to merge data science, developer and IT into one workflow is driven by customers who are moving beyond the data lake strategy and want to get more out of their IoT data, he said.

Among the additions to C3 IoT: