CA Technologies, Talend report earnings

CA Technologies reported fourth quarter financial results Thursday.

The company reported fourth quarter income from continuing operations of $157 million, or 38 cents a share. Non-GAAP earnings for the second quarter were 54 cents a share on revenue of $1.01 billion. Revenue was essentially flat from the same quarter a year ago.

Wall Street was expecting earnings of 49 cents a share on second quarter revenue of $996 million.

As for the outlook, CA Technologies expects earnings from $2.35 to $2.40 a share with revenue between $4.12 billion to $4.17 billion. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.46 a share on revenue of $4.02 billion.

Chief executive Mike Gregoire highlighted the company's sales execution strategy and recent acquisitions as keys to providing positive momentum going forward.

"The success of our recent acquisitions gives me confidence that the strategic acquisitions of Automic and Veracode will create meaningful value within our product organization, to the benefit of both our customers and shareholders," he said.

Among other earnings, data integration provider Talend released first quarter financial results. The company reported non-GAAP losses of 19 cents a share on revenue of $32.9 million, up 44 percent year over year.

Wall Street was expecting a loss of just 16 cents a share on revenue of $32 million.

Talend CEO Mike Tuchen said the company grew subscription revenue by 47 percent year over year, with sales of cloud and big data products increasing 100 percent year over year. He also said Talend saw a 60 percent increase in customers with over $100,000 per year in annualized subscription revenue.

For the current quarter, Talend expects revenue from $34.8 million to $35.8 million, and a net loss between 21 cents to 24 cents per share. Wall Street is looking for revenue of $34.7 million and a loss of 21 cents a share.

For the full year, the company sees expects revenue in a range of $144 million to $146 million, and a net loss of 74 cents to 81 cents. Analysts expect revenue of $142.6 million and a loss of 71 cents a share.