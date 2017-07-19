Campbell Soup forms new e-commerce unit

Campbell Soup Company is forming an e-commerce unit in North America and has hired retail veteran Shakeel Farooque to lead the unit, the company announced today.

The announcements were made during Campbell's annual investor day, where executives gave more details about the digital marketing and e-commerce efforts underpinning the company's digital transformation.

"We're investing in digital and e-commerce across the enterprise with a goal of building industry-leading capabilities and relationships that will drive innovation in this space," executive Mark Alexander said in a statement.

Campbell aims to generate $300 million in e-commerce sales over the next five years. It plans to accomplish that in part with partnerships, such as the recently announced $10 million investment and strategic partnership with online meal kit company Chef'd. The company is also creating a more flexible distribution system to serve e-commerce channels.

Farooque, whose title is vice president and head of digital and e-commerce, has experience building omni-channel capabilities for Kohl's, eBay and Amazon, Campbell noted.