Canadian desktop market up 8%, laptops up 36%, servers up 38% in Q3 2004

The Canadian PC market sustained its five-quarter streak of double-digit growth in Q3 2004. Shipments rose 16% YTY and, for the first time, broke the 1 mln unit mark, according to preliminary figures released by IDC Canadian Quarterly PC Tracker.

By for IT Facts | | Topic: Hardware

The Canadian PC market sustained its five-quarter streak of double-digit growth in Q3 2004. Shipments rose 16% YTY and, for the first time, broke the 1 mln unit mark, according to preliminary figures released by IDC Canadian Quarterly PC Tracker. Q3 record performance was largely driven by the accelerated consumer adoption of notebooks during the back-to-school season spurred on by aggressive vendor pricing, a favourable Canadian dollar and excess component inventories. The desktop market grew 8% YTY as businesses engaged in some refresh activities of their installed base. Notebook shipments posted a stellar growth rate of 36%, besting the 33% YTY rate achieved in Q3 2003. The x86 server market had another outstanding quarter with growth of 38% attributed to business spending on infrastructure upgrade projects.

Related Topics:

PCs Servers Storage Networking Data Centers
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All