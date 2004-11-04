Canadian desktop market up 8%, laptops up 36%, servers up 38% in Q3 2004

The Canadian PC market sustained its five-quarter streak of double-digit growth in Q3 2004. Shipments rose 16% YTY and, for the first time, broke the 1 mln unit mark, according to preliminary figures released by IDC Canadian Quarterly PC Tracker. Q3 record performance was largely driven by the accelerated consumer adoption of notebooks during the back-to-school season spurred on by aggressive vendor pricing, a favourable Canadian dollar and excess component inventories. The desktop market grew 8% YTY as businesses engaged in some refresh activities of their installed base. Notebook shipments posted a stellar growth rate of 36%, besting the 33% YTY rate achieved in Q3 2003. The x86 server market had another outstanding quarter with growth of 38% attributed to business spending on infrastructure upgrade projects.