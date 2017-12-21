CASA has AU$9m for someone to handle its digital transformation

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) has gone to market with a kitty of AU$8.5-AU$9 million to find a partner to deliver its digital transformation.

The request for tender (RFT), published on Friday, is seeking a vendor to lead its customer-focused service delivery transformation (SDT) across four six-month phases.

The vision of the SDT program is to "build and foster a client-centric service delivery culture, with an aligned and committed team to champion service delivery transformation".

CASA was established in mid-1995 as an independent statutory authority under section 8 of the Civil Aviation Act 1988 and is a body corporate considered separate from the Commonwealth.

Its primary function is to conduct the safety regulation of civil air operations in Australia and the operation of Australian aircraft overseas.

"The evolution of CASA's ICT environment has resulted in a number of non-integrated 'purpose built' complex systems and siloed information," the RFT reads. "From this, CASA does not have a 'single view of client'."

At the end of the transformation program, CASA wants to have a "client-centric" agency that is "digital by default" and "data-driven". Sparing no industry buzzword, it is seeking a single source of truth and a single view of client; it also wants simplified systems and processes and a "one CASA" culture.

The aviation agency also wants to adopt an agile methodology, which means the transformation's phases will be broken down into sprints.

As part of this customer-centric transformation, CASA is expecting to leverage an identity framework based upon digital standards provided by the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA), which published draft documentation last month.

Giving clients the "channel of choice" option, any new system or platform will need to be accessible via mobile devices.

CASA wants to migrate disparate datasets and gain a better view on the shadow IT used within its organisation; it also wants to integrate external sources of data such as vehicle registrations, flight log details, incidents, and medical record status of its clients. The agency also wants the facility to conduct data analytics on this data.

Self-service and "robot interactions" -- chatbots -- are also requested by CASA.

The first phase of the transformation, estimated by CASA to cost around AU$670,000, will see service capabilities -- defined as specific segments of the business that will be transformed under the program -- built out.

Phase 1 will see the Remote Piloted Aircraft System -- drone -- service capability transformed, requiring the consolidation of application lodgement, process automation, and customer self-service, among others.

The next phase will see the transformation of the Pilots/Flight Crew and the Maintenance Training Organisations/Personnel service capabilities, with both requiring their own self-service portals, process automation, and channel consolidation.

Similarly, Phase 3, Aircraft Registrations and Commercial Air Operators service capabilities, will require channel consolidation, but also a complete and live aircraft register.

CASA expects to maintain the Adobe Experience Manager it currently uses as its primary digital platform to provide form capability to internal and external users; similarly, its existing Microsoft CRM Dynamics platform will be kept to underpin its single view of client requirement.

The agency is currently in the initial stages of developing its external capability through Microsoft Dynamics 365 on the Microsoft Azure cloud, current instances include a Portal and Enquiries Management applications. Microsoft CRM Dynamics is installed and configured on Microsoft Windows 2012R2 server infrastructure, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 is externally hosted through Microsoft Azure cloud.

CASA also uses the European Aviation Processing software as its central repository that holds details of all civil aviation authorisations including licences, permissions, certifications, and registrations issued to individuals, organisations, aircraft, and aerodromes.

It also allows external users to review a limited subset of information online, but it does not provide an adequate client experience to effectively interact with CASA digitally, the RFT reads.

CASA intends to appoint a digital transformation manager, an SDT program manager, two additional project managers, two SDT change managers, and six UX designers/business analysts. It also wants the successful vendor to train staff and equip them with the tools to create an "enduring internal capability".

The tender closes February 23, 2018.

