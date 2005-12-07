CBA opts for higher-level EFTPOS security

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has beefed up the size and security of its fleet of EFTPOS terminals by ordering 10,000 new units employing the Triple-DES (Data Encryption Standard) to protect electronic transactions.

The CBA's custom-made EFTPOS (Electronic Funds Transfer at Point of Sale) terminals facilitate electronic transactions with merchant customers. This encompasses a range of purchases, from magazine subscriptions to ring tones.

The deal -- for Keycorp's new K71X model -- is the the largest single order the CBA has made with the vendor and the first to include Triple-DES security. The CBA has already deployed 80,000 of the previous-generation K71 terminals.

"The new generation K71 terminal has built on that strong foundation with support for a wide range of value-added services," said general manager, payment solutions, Rohan Ganeson.

"There is a rapidly growing market for value-added services at the point of sale because they drive additional traffic to the stores."