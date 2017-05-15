CenturyLink launches SAP managed service with Cisco, NetApp

CenturyLink said it will offer a managed service for SAP deployments based on FlexPod integrated systems from Cisco and NetApp.

The telecom and IT services provider said the managed service will be available in early summer. CenturyLink also has an SAP practice specializing in deploying the enterprise software giant's applications and analytics tools.

CenturyLink, which is in the process of buying Level 3, made the announcement as SAP Sapphire kicks off in Orlando. CenturyLink has been beefing up its SAP practice. The company has partnered with Hewlett Packard Enterprise on SAP-targeted systems and in January acquired Seal Consulting, which focuses on SAP deployments.

David Roth, head of solutions and product marketing for CenturyLink, said the company is investing in SAP services for private cloud and cloud deployments.

In addition, Cisco, a key CenturyLink partner, is also pushing for SAP deployments with its Unified Computing System. These integrated systems and managed services revolve around deploying SAP's HANA platform for analytics.

CenturyLink said it will offer private cloud, management and application development for SAP HANA, SAP Business Warehouse, S4/HANA and SAP Suite on HANA CRM and ECC.