CES 2017: Acer's $9,000 Predator 21 X laptop is the exact opposite of 'thin and light'

"Thin and light" isn't compatible with a laptop that features a curved 21-inch display, dual GeForce GTX 1080 GPUs, and room for five storage drives.

Yeah, try cramming that into a MacBook chassis.

Acer used CES 2017 to unveil a crazy new gaming laptop aimed at people with deep pockets and strong backs to carry the laptop.

The Predator 21 X takes what is essentially a gaming desktop and crams it into a folding laptop-type shape. It starts with a 21-inch 2560 x 1080 resolution curved IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

But this is just the beginning.

Powering this monstrous display is Intel's 3.9GHz seventh-generation Intel Core i7-7820HK silicon powerhouse, dual GeForce GTX 1080 X graphics cards, four DDR4 slots that can hold a maximum of 64GB of RAM, up to four 512GB solid-state drives (two of which can be NVMe PCIe SSDs which are five faster than SATA SSDs), and a single hard drive bay which is home to a 1TB unit.

But that's not all. There's a full-sized mechanical keyboard featuring Cherry MX Brown key switches with customizable backlight options, a numeric keypad that flips over to reveal a precision touchpad, four speakers and two subwoofers, two power supplies, five AeroBlade cooling fans and nine heat pipes.

All this is packed into a black shell that looks like it's been hacked out of granite or marble that brings the total weight of the package to 19.4 pounds.

All you need is a spare $8,999 and this beast can be yours. The system is built to order and available from February.

