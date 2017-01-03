CES 2017: Asus debuts sub $1,000, VR-ready compact PC

VR-ready PCs don't have to be big, and they don't have to be expensive.
At CES 2017, Asus has debuted a compact VR-ready desktop PC that solves some of the issues currently facing those who want to wade into the VR waters.
Not much bigger than a games console, and weighing in at around 5 pounds, the VivoPC X is designed to make the job of moving the system from desktop monitor to living room TV as easy as possible.
The system features Intel's latest 7th-generation Core i5 Kaby Lake silicon, an Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics card (not the ultimate GPU, but more than enough for a good VR experience), 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. There are also four USB 3.1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, two HDMI ports, and a DisplayPort for all your connectivity needs.
In order to keep the system cool inside such a small footprint, Asus is using a custom heatpipe to direct the heat away from the processor and graphics chip and exhausting it out of side vents.
The system costs $799 and will be available in March.
