CES 2017: Asus debuts sub $1,000, VR-ready compact PC

VR-ready PCs don't have to be big, and they don't have to be expensive.

Must read: 2016: Apple's year of ups and downs

At CES 2017, Asus has debuted a compact VR-ready desktop PC that solves some of the issues currently facing those who want to wade into the VR waters.

Not much bigger than a games console, and weighing in at around 5 pounds, the VivoPC X is designed to make the job of moving the system from desktop monitor to living room TV as easy as possible.

The system features Intel's latest 7th-generation Core i5 Kaby Lake silicon, an Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics card (not the ultimate GPU, but more than enough for a good VR experience), 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. There are also four USB 3.1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, two HDMI ports, and a DisplayPort for all your connectivity needs.

In order to keep the system cool inside such a small footprint, Asus is using a custom heatpipe to direct the heat away from the processor and graphics chip and exhausting it out of side vents.

The system costs $799 and will be available in March.

See also: