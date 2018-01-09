CES 2018: Misfit Path hybrid smartwatch tracks your activity with a six month battery life

Image: Misfit

ZDNet's Larry Dignan wrote that wearables were going hybrid to merge functionality into a form factor that appeals to the masses. Misfit's newest wearable, the Misfit Path, looks like a classic analog watch, but offers connectivity to your smartphone and life tracking capability.

Most smartwatches are too large and cumbersome for those with smaller wrists, including women, but the Misfit Path is designed to appeal to all with a smaller case size and stylish looks and colors. It starts at $149.99 and will be available in the next few months.

The Misfit Path has a 3-axis accelerometer to track steps, calories burned, distance traveled, and sleep duration. You can connect your smartphone and receive call, text, email, and app notifications too. A smart button acts as a remote control to facilitate photo capture, music controls, and more.

This new watch is swimproof and water resistant up to 50 meters. You don't have to worry about recharging it as the replaceable battery lasts up to six months.

I have gone through many different wearables and the ones that remain on my wrist are the ones I don't have to worry about charging every day. I plan to check out the Misfit Path at CES.