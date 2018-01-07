CES 2018 pre-show thoughts and attendance plans (MobileTechRoundup show #418)

Kevin and I haven't seen each other in person for several years, but next week we will both be in Las Vegas for CES 2018. Listen to MobileTechRoundup show #418 to hear what we are taking and planning to see.
- Here comes CES! What we're taking and going to see
- Heroz wearable locks your phone when it goes out of BT range
- Samsung redid the Chromebook Pro/Plus for Windows 10: Spin 7
- Acer has the "thinnest laptop in the world": Do we need them thinner?
- Google will be at CES (sorta) and sold 6M Google Home Mini devices
- WeMo is finally getting HomeKit support
Running time: 76 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 76MB)
