CES 2018 pre-show thoughts and attendance plans (MobileTechRoundup show #418)

Kevin and I haven't seen each other in person for several years, but next week we will both be in Las Vegas for CES 2018. Listen to MobileTechRoundup show #418 to hear what we are taking and planning to see.

Image: ZDNet

Here comes CES! What we're taking and going to see

Heroz wearable locks your phone when it goes out of BT range

Samsung redid the Chromebook Pro/Plus for Windows 10: Spin 7

Acer has the "thinnest laptop in the world": Do we need them thinner?

Google will be at CES (sorta) and sold 6M Google Home Mini devices

WeMo is finally getting HomeKit support

Running time: 76 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 76MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)