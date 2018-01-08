CES: Ring has home security system, cameras, lighting products on tap for 2018

Ring on Monday announced it would begin shipping the Ring Alarm, its all-in-one home security system this spring. Ring will sell a starter pack for $199, which includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and a Z-Wave extender for $199. Ring customers will pay $10 per month for Ring's monitoring service, including 24/7 professional monitoring, cloud storage for all cameras on an account, and a small discount on future Ring purchases.

Customers can purchase additional components, such as more contact sensors for doors and windows, a flood/freeze sensor, and a smoke/CO listener. Of course, Ring Alarm works with Ring's camera lineup.

Ring Alarm -- originally named Ring Protect -- was scheduled to ship in October 2017, but ultimately was delayed due to a lawsuit with ADT, who accused Ring of stealing trade secrets. Ring and ADT have reached a settlement, prompting Ring to rename the product to Alarm.

Ring Alarm will compete directly with the likes of ADT and Nest, both of which offer security systems built with the smart home in mind.

Ring

In addition to a release date for Ring Alarm, the company also announced plans to release two new cameras this year. Ring's Stick Up Cam Elite and second-generation Stick Up Cam come with a redesigned look, with the Elite model capable of being powered by over Ethernet or a wall outlet. The standard Stickup Cam is still battery powered and works with Ring's Solar Panel Charger.

Both cameras can be used inside or out, feature 1080p HD video, two-way audio, and offer motion detection features.

Ring

Ring's acquisition of Mr. Beams will lead to new motion activated pathway lights, step lights, motion detectors, and spotlights integrated with Ring's platform as well.

Pricing and exacting release timing for the new cameras and the Ring Beams weren't revealed beyond sometime in 2018.