CFO and CHRO: Keeping track of a company's workforce health

This infographic was produced by Studio 61 of CBS Interactive's marketing unit in collaboration with the sponsor.

Changing workforce demographics and challenging business environments is making cross-functional collaboration, between finance and HR more important than ever. With data from a number of surveys -- across a variety of industries -- this infographic shows how the board room is changing.

In recent years, the gap between finance and HR has narrowed, as both CFOs and CHROs have broken the traditional mould that defined their roles. Among the companies that were successfully navigating the market, at least 80 percent of their CFOs and CHROs had become more collaborative over the past three years.

Read more in the infographic below...