Cisco acquires Observable Networks for forensics security, behavioral modeling

Cisco said it has acquired Observable Networks, a forensic security cloud service provider.

Observable Networks, which is privately held and based in St. Louis, delivers its forensic tools as a service via the cloud. Observable's technology is based on behavioral modeling of devices on a network. Analysts use Observable Networks to find anomalies and external threats.

Cisco's plan is to use Observable Networks to build out its Stealthwatch platform in the cloud. Observable Networks is easily activated in Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

Here's a diagram of how Observable Networks uses a network appliance to monitor end points and model behavior in its cloud.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed and the purchase is expected to close in Cisco's first fiscal quarter of 2018.