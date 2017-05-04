Cisco to acquire data analytics team from software firm Saggezza

Cisco said Thursday that it plans to acquire key talent and technology from data analytics company Saggezza. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2006, Saggezza's portfolio of software platforms caters primarily the financial services industry, with tools for data analysis and visualization. However, it appears that Cisco is most interested in Saggezza's advanced analytics team.

In a blog post, Cisco's VP of business development Rob Salvagno said Saggezza's team includes "a select group of platform analytics experts with unique capabilities in cloud and secure platform development."

The aim with the acquisition is to bolster Cisco's development of network automation technology, specifically its Digital Network Architecture (DNA) platform. Saggezza's analytics team will merge with Cisco's Enterprise Networking Engineering Group, led by SVP Ravi Chandrasekaran. Cisco said it expects the deal to close in the fourth quarter.

"Network analytics form a critical piece of Cisco's goal to provide comprehensive, end-to-end analytics solutions that span the entire technology ecosystem -- including network, cloud, data center, security, applications, and business processes," Salvagno wrote in the blog post.

The Saggezza deal comes just three days after Cisco announced that it was paying $610 million to buy SD-WAN startup Viptela. The San Jose-based startup offers end-to-end network virtualization that allows for application aware routing, service chaining, and orchestration capabilities. Cisco also acquired AppDynamics in January this year in a deal worth $3.7 billion.

