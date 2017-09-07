Civica signs AU$200m contract with Victoria for new fines system

Digital solutions provider Civica has signed a AU$200 million contract with the Victorian Department of Justice and Regulation for the delivery of the state's new fines system for the next five years.

The contract -- which represents Civica's largest deal to date and is in addition to the AU$130 million awarded last year -- will see Civica provide platform-based business process services for the Fines Victoria system, and includes operation of contact centre, operational support, and outbound correspondence services.

The partnership will support the Victorian and Enforcement Warrants (VIEW) system that will support the introduction of the Fines Reform Act [PDF] in Victoria. VIEW will allow the Victorian government to manage the collection of fines, civil judgement debts, and victim compensation orders.

VIEW also includes improved verification, processing, and monitoring of infringement notices, as well as an "enhanced" experience for both citizens receiving and staff assigning infringement notices and fines.

"Our team is skilled at implementing digital technology alongside specialist transformation expertise to deliver an improved service at scale," said Gary Bell, executive director of Civica's outsourcing division.

In April last year, Premier Daniel Andrews announced that the Victorian government was allocating funds to upgrade the police force.

Last month, the Victorian government announced that new legislation is being introduced in the state to ensure police officers can legally use body-worn cameras to capture footage in the line of duty.

The state government also signed a AU$50 million deal with Motorola earlier this year as part of the upgrade to equip its police and protective services officers with mobile technology, network services, and applications to increase situational awareness, safety, and productivity.

Motorola will roll out more than 10,000 iPhones and iPads to police and protective services officers for tasks such as capturing evidence, carrying out identity checks, and reporting crime or other events such as traffic incidents.

Victoria's Fine Reforms Act comes into effect on January 1, 2018.