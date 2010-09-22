Cloudera, EMC Greenplum form data warehousing alliance

Cloudera, which distributes an enterprise distribution of Hadoop, has formed an integration alliance with EMC's Greenplum unit. The partnership aligns Cloudera with both EMC and Teradata.

Under the partnership, Cloudera's distribution of Hadoop will be integrated with EMC's Greenplum Chorus platform as well as the Greenplum massively parallel processing database.

A Cloudera connector between structured and unstructured data will be supported by both the company and EMC Greenplum. In addition, both companies will create joint sales opportunities.

In many respects, the EMC Greenplum-Cloudera partnership is a mirror of the Teradata partnership. Simply put, Cloudera is garnering some key distribution partners in data warehousing.

