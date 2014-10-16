Cloudera, Red Hat make enterprise big data pact

It's been a busy week of partnerships for Cloudera.

The popular Hadoop distributor first announced it was forming a go-to-market strategy with the data warehousing provider Teradata. Next it said it was teaming with EMC to launch a joint data management platform — and today Cloudera announced another alliance with the open-source powerhouse Red Hat.

Cloudera and Red Hat say they are forging a new alliance in which they'll build open-source analytics offerings geared toward the enterprise. As part of the alliance, the two companies plan to deliver joint solutions to enterprise customers with cooperative documentation, marketing and support.

More specifically, the companies will integrate the Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack platform with Cloudera Director and Cloudera Enterprise. It will be managed by Red Hat CloudForms with the goal of accelerating enterprise transition to open hybrid cloud environments.

There are also plans to combine of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, OpenJDK support and Red Hat Storage Server with Cloudera's Enterprise, Manager and Navigator tools to ensure that the data platforms are secure and scalable.

"Through rapid mainstream adoption, Hadoop has become the core of an enterprise data hub that requires a flexible deployment model, robust security, governance and agile development tools to be successful," said Tim Stevens, VP of business development for Cloudera, in a statement. "Our alliance with Red Hat allows for Hadoop workloads to be deployed and managed with the same confidence as other mission-critical workloads to deliver the next wave of big data-based innovation for the enterprise."