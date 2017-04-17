Cloudera sets IPO price range of $12-$14

Cloudera on Monday said it expects its initial public offering price to fall between $12 and $14 a share. The big data management business will be offering 15,000,000 shares of its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CLDR

It expects 128,064,103 shares to be outstanding after the IPO, giving it a potential valuation of up to $1.79 billion. Including options and grants, its valuation could range from $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion.

That falls well below the $4 billion valuation the company received three years ago when Intel acquired 22 percent of the company at $30.92 a share. Still, the valuation is well above the market cap of Hortonworks, its closest publicly-traded rival. Meanwhile, Cloudera's leadership has assured its potential investors that the company will "continue to favor long-term growth over short-term results."

The company noted in its latest filing that Intel Corporation has indicated an interest in purchasing up to 10 percent of the shares of common stock being offered at the IPO price.

Cloudera's initial S-1 filing revealed that for its fiscal year that ended Jan. 31, 2017, the company's revenue totaled $261 million, representing 57 percent year-over-year growth.

