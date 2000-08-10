Compaq employs Trend Micro's virus protection

SINGAPORE - Trend Micro Inc. (Nasdaq: TMIC), a provider of enterprise antivirus software for the Internet age, today announced an alliance with Compaq Computer Corporation to provide value-added security services to Compaq Global Services' customers.



Under the terms of the agreement, Compaq Global Services, can now globally resell and integrate Trend Micro's products and services.



The agreement will enable Compaq Global Services to sell, configure and deploy Trend Micro's antivirus and other content security products either in custom consulting engagements or in pre-defined service products.



"We are very excited to integrate Trend Micro products into our management services suite," said Rose Ann Giordano, Vice President, Worldwide Marketing and Sales, Compaq Global Services.



"At Compaq Global Services, we provide our customers with a single point of management and accountability. With Trend Micro in our portfolio, we will be able to offer our customers an enhanced antivirus solution to ensure the security of their e-commerce infrastructure."



"The Compaq Global Services agreement is a natural extension of our relationship with Compaq," said Allan Thompson, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances for Trend Micro.



This alliance reinforces Trend Micro's position as a provider of enterprise server-based Internet antivirus and content security products and services.



Trend Micro will work with Compaq on a global basis as Compaq releases service products and conducts consulting engagements that involve Trend Micro software.





