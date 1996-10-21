Compaq to ship Windows handheld this year

Compaq will release its first handheld device based on the Windows CE operating system in the UK next year after giving it a US debut late this year.

In a prepared statement, Compaq said the product will offer seamless linking and synchronisation to other Windows-based systems, as well as PIM, word processing and spreadsheet app-lets, an e-mail client and an Internet browser.

Andrew Seybold, editor-in-chief of US newsletter The Outlook on Communications and Computing, said he expects several hundreds of thousands of Windows CE-based devices to be sold inside the first year. However, despite being a booster of the technology, Seybold criticised the fact that Microsoft's Schedule+ is the only PIM that integrates with CE out of the box.

