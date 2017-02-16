Comparing unlimited plans from T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon, and AT&T

Have you heard? Unlimited data plans are making a comeback!

The trend was kicked off by Verizon announcing the return of its unlimited price plan, which was naturally followed by T-Mobile and Sprint announcing revamped plans. And yet AT&T has sat, quietly.

Wading through any wireless carrier's website can cause headaches and lead to frustration. The sites, it seems, are designed to be confusing when it comes to digging through price plans and reading fine print.

Instead of doing it yourself, I've spent the last few hours clarifying and trying to get the to bottom of just what is included in each of the major US carrier's wireless plan.

One thing to keep in mind when looking at AT&T's pricing is that the prices listed below are just for the wireless plan, it doesn't included the required DirecTV or U-verse plans that start at $50 per month.

T-Mobile Verizon Sprint AT&T 1 line $70 $80 $50 $100 2 lines $100 $140 $90 $140 3 lines $140 $162 $90 $180 4 lines $160 $190 $90 $180 Taxes/Fees included Yes No No No AutoPay required Yes Yes Yes No Throttling limit 28GB 22GB 23GB 22GB Hotspot 10 GB 10 GB 10 GB Only with connected cars HD video Yes (1080p) Yes (1080p) Yes (1080p) No (480p) Expiration No No March 31, 2018 No Roaming Unlimited service in Canada/Mexico, 2G data globally 500MB per day of 4G LTE roaming in Mexico and Canada Unlimited text and 2G data w/LTE GSM-capable device. No

For the most part, pricing and capabilites included is nearly identical for T-Mobile, Sprint, and Verizon. The biggest differentiator is going to be coverage by each respective carrier in your area.