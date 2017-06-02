Computex 2017: Dell launches first Inspiron gaming desktop

PC gamers should be thrilled about the renewed interest that's being given to performance desktops, as AMD's Ryzen processors have been matched by Intel's new Core i9 and Core-X CPUs. While the high end is always claiming the most attention, most gaming isn't done by those who can afford $3,000 systems.

Dell is hoping to cater to gamers whose wallets contain a more modest pile of cash with its new Inspiron gaming desktop, launched this week at Computex. The computer giant has long had its XPS line of high-performance desktops, and has previously rolled out an Inspiron gaming laptop (not to mention its Alienware lineup of boutique PCs). But this is the first time it's released a gaming-oriented desktop in its mainstream Inspiron family.

AMD's new chips are the centerpiece of this Inspiron, but you won't see them in the base $599.99 configuration, according to The Verge. That's because that model will come with an AMD A10 processor, instead, along with 8GB of RAM, a terabyte hard drive, and a budget AMD Radeon RX560 graphics card. There will be plenty of opportunities to upgrade, as the Inspiron can handle up to 32 gigs of RAM, an SSD in additional to a hard drive, and better-performing processors and graphics cards.

Those cards include ones that support virtual reality apps, such as the Radeon RX580 or the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, and the chassis can support a second graphic card. Other options include liquid cooling that can be illuminated by the blue LED lighting that's included. One other advantage to choosing a Ryzen processor is that you get a USB Type-C port that an A10 configuration lacks.

Dell's website says the Inspiron gaming desktop will be shipping starting on June 13. As with all Dell systems, you'll be able to customize it, so if you want some of the advantages from the new Ryzen chips, you'll have to pony up a bit extra.