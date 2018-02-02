​Confectionery in the cloud: Pocky-maker Ezaki Glico digitises HR with Workday

Japanese food manufacturer Ezaki Glico has announced sending its human resources to the cloud, laying the digital foundation for its global expansion.

Ezaki Glico's primary business is manufacturing confectionery products such as chocolate, chips, chewing gums, and dairy products. Additionally, the company manufactures processed foods such as curry stocks and retort takikomi gohan pouch, as well as dietary supplement products.

Founded in 1922 by Riichi Ezaki, the company most-known for its Pocky confectionery now conducts business in 30 countries. Realising domestic consumption in Japan is limited, the company is actively promoting its overseas business in areas including Australia.

With its name already established, the company realised that in order to promote product and business development globally, it also needed to have a strong digital backbone to succeed on a global scale.

Ezaki Glico chose a Human Capital Management (HCM) solution from software vendor Workday.

According to the company, it will use the new HR system to consolidate its employee data, view up-to-date organisational information, and create reports in real time.

"This will contribute to business expansion by optimising workforce planning and supporting the company's hiring efforts," a statement explains.

With HR in the cloud, the company also expects to make better talent management decisions and better ensure they are allocating people in ways that make full use of their strengths and abilities.

Workday HCM will also be used as a tool to manage employee data including career history, skills, and training records. Additionally, employees will have self-service capabilities allowing them to build their own career paths and introduce themselves to counterparts in other countries.

Ezaki Glico plans to deploy Workday to major domestic and overseas bases in the fiscal year of 2017, and complete the deployment at all sites of the Ezaki Glico Group in 2019.

