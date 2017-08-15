Considering a career in data science? Start with this (​ZDNet Academy)

An increasingly digital world poses a plethora of new challenges to society, from bullying on social media to political hacking. Perhaps the largest challenge of all comes from the influx of data that every modern company is faced with on a daily basis. Not only do companies need to hire professionals to manage and protect the data, but they need employees capable of analyzing it--in order to make smarter business decisions down the line. This is how modern companies are getting ahead, and this is exactly while data scientists are constantly listed within the top ten in-demand jobs in the US and around the globe. You can take advantage of this trend by studying data science--and SQL is the logical place to start.

SQL is one of the most commonly used database querying languages used in data science. Even if you don't plan to pursue a full-time data science role, SQL is used by professionals in a variety of fields from finance to marketing to operations and logistics. The great news is that you don't have to go back to school to learn it. You can easily study SQL with a range of available online courses on the subject like the Ultimate SQL Bootcamp. The best thing about this particular training is that it includes nine courses with over 60 hours of coursework. Meaning that with lifetime access, you can continue to evolve your skill set over time. Here are a few of the included course:

SQL Database for Beginners: With 25+ years of programming experience, Martin Holzke teaches the ins and outs of SQL database creation and development.

An Introduction to MySQL Database Development: The concepts of MySQL, a commonly used relational database management system, are explained in an easy-to-comprehend manner.

Learn Beginner PHP & MySQL the Easy Way: The basics of PHP are decoded, allowing to you to elevate your web development skills to the next level.

SQL Database MasterClass: Go from Pupil to Master: Advanced SQL techniques are explained, culminating in the design of a database from scratch

The fact is that the longterm return on investment for learning SQL is enormous. Especially since you can gain instant access to the Ultimate SQL Bootcamp for just $49. That's a savings of 87% from what the courses cost if bought individually. If you're looking for a boost in your career, there's no better time or skill to push you to the next level.

