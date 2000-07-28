CRM advancement in Asia

previous: CRM, an integrated solution

How far has CRM advanced in Asia?

Frost & Sullivan has undertaken pioneering research in the CRM market and has launched the "Pan Asian Customer Relationship Management Software Markets" subscription which provides an in-depth analysis of the CRM software market in Asia.

The CRM software market has been divided into three main segments of which the sales force automation (SFA) software market and customer service/care software markets have been further categorized into two sub-segments. Marketing automation is the third major segment.

The total Pan Asian CRM software market was valued at US$110.2 million in 1999 (excluding Japan and Mainland China).

Robust growth is expected in this market in the period from 2000 to 2006, with the Philippines and Thai markets experiencing exponential growth because of the emerging stage of the market in these countries at this time.

Frost & Sullivan has calculated that by 2006, the total Pan Asian CRM software market will be valued at US$1.79 billion.

In 1999 Australia/NZ represented 64.6 percent of the total CRM software market. The large number of call centers, both in-house and outsourcing service providers, has driven high growth for the solutions.