CRM market up 10% in 2004, hosted CRM up 105%

CRM apps market grew by 10% in 2004, spurred by the uptake of on-demand software, according to AMR Research. Hosted CRM apps increased by 105% in 2004.

By for IT Facts | | Topic: Enterprise Software

CRM apps market grew by 10% in 2004, spurred by the uptake of on-demand software, according to AMR Research. Hosted CRM apps increased by 105% in 2004.

Related Topics:

Cloud Big Data Analytics Innovation Tech and Work Collaboration Developer
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All