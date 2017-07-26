Cybersecurity experts are in greater demand than ever (​ZDNet Academy)

Cybersecurity threats continue to grow year after year. The demand for ethical hackers has grown accordingly, as companies seek to mitigate cyber attacks by exposing vulnerabilities early. With The Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle you can learn hacking techniques to prevent your own system from being disrupted, as well as how to become a professional ethical hacker.

Over these nine courses, you'll learn how to hack websites, applications, and networks, exposing security vulnerabilities and subsequently patching them. Here's what you'll get:

Learn how to get paid to hack and disclose bugs to major companies

Study to pass the CompTIA Security+ certification exam

Get comfortable with Kali Linux and learn the penetration testing phases

Understand how to bypass different security layers

Discover how to generate malware and defend against it

Hack websites in a variety of ways

Learn penetration tactics in real-time through visual learning

Reduce your risk of getting hacked by learning WiFi and network hacking techniques

Explore the Darknet, malware, exploit kits, phishing, zero day vulnerabilities, and more

With the knowledge dispensed in these courses, you'll be able to smartly design attacks to breach encrypted networks so that you can design better defense systems. You may just get so good at it, someone will be willing to hire you. The Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle is available now for $43.

ZDNet Academy is a training and certification area on ZDNet and TechRepublic, offered in partnership with StackCommerce. ZDNet may get a share of revenue from the sale of these products and services offered by our partners.