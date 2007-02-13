DataViz releases Documents To Go for Windows Mobile 5 Smartphone Edition

I have been using DataViz's Documents To Go for Windows Mobile 5 Smartphone preview for a month now and have been blown away by the power and functionality of the application. I was also able to test out the new Office Mobile suite on a Windows Mobile 6 Standard device and while Office Mobile may satisfy many users who just want to view documents on their Standard device (formerly known as Smartphone) I need more functionality than this since I use my device as a full PDA replacement. The preview of Documents To Go has an expiration date of sometime in March so that was when I was expecting the full release, but I was caught a bit off guard yesterday when DataViz announced that the full version of Documents To Go for Windows Mobile 5 Smartphone Edition is now available for download and purchase for US$29.99. The application is OUTSTANDING and with their InTact Technology keeping documents from getting stripped and warped this is a must have application for those who use a Windows Mobile Smartphone as their primary device. This application allows me to replace a slower Phone Edition with a snappier and more compact Smartphone device.